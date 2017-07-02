Angel BlueCrossover opera singer. Born 3 May 1984
Angel Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1984-05-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9f3b861-781f-437e-9bef-99efeb5fd23f
Angel Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Angel Blue (born May 3, 1984) born Angel Joy Blue is an American operatic soprano and classical crossover artist. Blue's voice has been recognized for its shining and agile upper register, "smoky" middle register, beautiful timbre, and her ability to switch from a classical to contemporary sound. She has performed internationally and won numerous awards such as Operalia and Miss Hollywood. Plácido Domingo has described Angel as “the next Leontyne Price”.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Angel Blue Tracks
Sort by
Summertime
George Gershwin
Summertime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Summertime
Last played on
He's Been Faithful
Angel Blue
He's Been Faithful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He's Been Faithful
Last played on
Joy Alone
Jake Heggie
Joy Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy Alone
Last played on
Simon Boccanegra: Act 1, Sc 2
Giuseppe Verdi
Simon Boccanegra: Act 1, Sc 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Simon Boccanegra: Act 1, Sc 2
Last played on
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Angel Blue
Glory Glory Hallelujah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glory Glory Hallelujah
Last played on
Heimliche Aufforderung
Richard Strauss
Heimliche Aufforderung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Heimliche Aufforderung
Last played on
Back to artist