Angel Blue (born May 3, 1984) born Angel Joy Blue is an American operatic soprano and classical crossover artist. Blue's voice has been recognized for its shining and agile upper register, "smoky" middle register, beautiful timbre, and her ability to switch from a classical to contemporary sound. She has performed internationally and won numerous awards such as Operalia and Miss Hollywood. Plácido Domingo has described Angel as “the next Leontyne Price”.