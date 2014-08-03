The Proms Military Wives ChoirAn ensemble based on the Military Wives but brought together for the 2014 Proms.
The Proms Military Wives Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p024ffkq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9f0834d-b309-4297-8a89-ea7a8aa5e9d2
Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 22: War Horse Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb98gw
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-03T08:43:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0245xm6.jpg
3
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 22: War Horse Prom
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist