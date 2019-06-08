Smarterchild
Smarterchild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9eff41d-6680-49aa-8cc1-1f8807d26ef7
Smarterchild Tracks
Sort by
The Door Is Closed
Smarterchild
The Door Is Closed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Door Is Closed
Last played on
You Don't Know
Smarterchild
You Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Know
Last played on
Back to artist