Nicholas Allen Jones (born 20 January 1969), known as Nicky Wire, is the lyricist, bassist and occasional vocalist with the Welsh alternative rock band Manic Street Preachers.

Previous to the band, Wire studied politics at university; this would later influence his lyrical work. He was co-writer of the band's lyrics (alongside Richey James Edwards) from 1989 to 1995, and has been the band's primary lyricist from 1995 to the present. In addition to his work with the Manic Street Preachers, Wire released a solo album, I Killed the Zeitgeist, in 2006.