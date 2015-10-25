Wilbur SchwandtBorn 28 June 1904. Died 23 July 1998
Wilbur Schwandt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-06-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9eebfa8-85db-4b69-b5ee-f61e4539c787
Wilbur Schwandt Performances & Interviews
Wilbur Schwandt Tracks
Sort by
Dream a little dream of me
Fabian André
Dream a little dream of me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpd7z.jpglink
Dream a little dream of me
Last played on
Dream a little dream of me
Fabian Andres, Voces8 & Wilbur Schwandt
Dream a little dream of me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream a little dream of me
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist