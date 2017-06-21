Fiona AppleBorn 13 September 1977
Fiona Apple Biography (Wikipedia)
Fiona Apple McAfee-Maggart (born September 13, 1977) is an American singer-songwriter and pianist. Classically trained on piano as a child, Apple began composing her own songs when she was eight years old. Her debut album, Tidal, written when Apple was 17, was released in 1996 and received a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for the single "Criminal". She followed with When the Pawn... (1999), produced by Jon Brion, which was also critically and commercially successful and was certified platinum.
For her third album, Extraordinary Machine (2005), Apple again collaborated with Brion, and began recording the album in 2002. However, Apple was reportedly unhappy with the production and opted not to release the record, leading fans to erroneously protest Epic Records, believing that the label was withholding its release. The album was eventually reproduced without Brion and released in October 2005. The album was certified gold, and nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album. In 2012, she released her fourth studio album, The Idler Wheel..., which received critical praise and was followed by a tour of the United States.
Fiona Apple Tracks
Sort by
Carrion
Criminal
Fast As You Can
Slow Like Honey
Shadowboxer
Extraordinary Machine
Hot Knife
Daredevil
To Your Love
Valentine
Sullen Girl
Paper Bag
Left Handed Kisses
Pure Imagination
Across The Universe
Father And Son (feat. Fiona Apple)
SLEEP TO DREAM
Fast As I can
NotAbout Love
O Sailor
Periphery
Every Single Night
Jonathan
Werewolf
Latest Fiona Apple News
Fiona Apple Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
“David Bowie made one of his best records at 69… that’s a real inspiration”
-
"To make a record...with lyrics that you could tattoo on your arm"
-
"If I had all the time in the world...I would do some experimental podcasts"
-
St. Vincent in conversation with Lauren Laverne
-
"I'd like to get up on the dance floor to this" - Toyah Willcox reviews St Vincent's latest release
-
John Peel's dog joins PJ Harvey's live session
-
PJ Harvey on art being a mirror to the world we live in
-
PJ Harvey talks about her Polly voice