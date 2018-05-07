Freur
1981
Freur Biography (Wikipedia)
Freur was a Welsh new wave-synthpop band featuring Karl Hyde and Rick Smith, who went on to form the successful electronic act Underworld. It was their second band, following their art school collaboration, The Screen Gemz. Their most well-known song is "Doot-Doot", which charted at number 59 on the UK Singles Chart.
Freur Tracks
Doot Doot
Freur
Doot Doot
Doot Doot
Last played on
Emeralds And Pearls - Paris Theatre 1985
Freur
Emeralds And Pearls - Paris Theatre 1985
A.O.K.O - Paris Theatre 1985
Freur
A.O.K.O - Paris Theatre 1985
A.O.K.O - Paris Theatre 1985
Riders In The Night - Paris Theatre 1985
Freur
Riders In The Night - Paris Theatre 1985
Doot Doot - Paris Theatre 1985
Freur
Doot Doot - Paris Theatre 1985
Doot Doot - Paris Theatre 1985
The Devil And Darkness - Paris Theatre 1985
Freur
The Devil And Darkness - Paris Theatre 1985
The Piano Song - Paris Theatre 1985
Freur
The Piano Song - Paris Theatre 1985
The Piano Song - Paris Theatre 1985
Doot Doot (Kissy Klub Version)
Freur
Doot Doot (Kissy Klub Version)
Doot Doot (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1984
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1984-06-22T09:10:21
22
Jun
1984
Glastonbury: 1984
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Freur Links
