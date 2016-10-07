Cookie Crew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9e7b58c-606d-4c86-b5bf-841bd3b70ddd
Cookie Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
Cookie Crew were a rap music duo formed in Clapham, South London in 1983.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cookie Crew Tracks
Sort by
Rock Da House
The Beatmasters
Rock Da House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Da House
Last played on
Got To Keep On
Cookie Crew
Got To Keep On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwj4c.jpglink
Got To Keep On
Last played on
A Word To The Conscious
Cookie Crew
A Word To The Conscious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Word To The Conscious
Last played on
Watch The Cookies Crumble'em
Cookie Crew
Watch The Cookies Crumble'em
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cutmaster Swift Rap (John Peel Session)
Cookie Crew
The Cutmaster Swift Rap (John Peel Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cutmaster Swift Rap (John Peel Session)
Last played on
Secrets of Success
Cookie Crew
Secrets of Success
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Secrets of Success
Last played on
Playlists featuring Cookie Crew
Latest Cookie Crew News
Cookie Crew Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist