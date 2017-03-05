Nat AdderleyBorn 25 November 1931. Died 2 January 1999
Nat Adderley
1931-11-25
Nat Adderley Biography (Wikipedia)
Nat Adderley (November 25, 1931 – January 2, 2000) was an American jazz trumpeter. He was the younger brother of saxophonist Julian "Cannonball" Adderley, whom he remained very close to in his career, but under whose shadow he lived for most of his life.
His "Work Song" is a jazz standard, and also became a success on the pop charts after singer Oscar Brown Jr. wrote lyrics for it.
Nat Adderley Tracks
