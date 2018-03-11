Peter MulveyBorn 6 September 1969
Peter Mulvey
1969-09-06
Peter Mulvey Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Mulvey is an American folk singer-songwriter based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since the early 1990s, he has developed a strong national following in the indie folk/rock scene through his relentless touring and critically acclaimed albums. Starting his musical career in Milwaukee while at Marquette University, he honed his performing skills while traveling in Dublin, Ireland. He later spent several years in Boston, where he frequently performed in the city's subway system. He is best known for his warmly wry songwriting and his intense percussive guitar style.
Peter Mulvey Tracks
Egg Radio
You
River
Road to Mallow
Remember the Milkman
Denver 6am
LIES YOU FORGOT YOU TOLD
Shirt
You Don't Have To Tell Me
Lies You Forgot You Told (Live In Session)
Where Did You Go
Back In The Wind
Sympathies
If You Shoot At A King You Must Kill Him
Trempealeau
Sugar
Sad and Blue
Time to Spend
High Noon
In Germany Before the War
Falling
Thirty
Charlie
Windshield
