Robert AshleyAmerican composer. Born 28 March 1930. Died 3 March 2014
Robert Reynolds Ashley (March 28, 1930 – March 3, 2014) was an American composer, who was best known for his operas and other theatrical works, many of which incorporate electronics and extended techniques.
Superior Seven (1988)
Robert Ashley
Superior Seven (1988)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superior Seven (1988)
Ensemble
Last played on
The Backyard
Robert Ashley
The Backyard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Backyard
Last played on
Mila's Journey Inspired By A Dream
Éliane Radigue
Mila's Journey Inspired By A Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrlv8.jpglink
Mila's Journey Inspired By A Dream
Last played on
Superior Seven
Robert Ashley
Superior Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superior Seven
Orchestra
Last played on
Public Opinion Descends Upon the Demonstrators (1962) - Last section
Robert Ashley
Public Opinion Descends Upon the Demonstrators (1962) - Last section
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Public Opinion Descends Upon the Demonstrators (1962) - Last section
World War III
Robert Ashley
World War III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xxg89.jpglink
World War III
Tap Dancing In The Sand
Robert Ashley
Tap Dancing In The Sand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f00w.jpglink
Tap Dancing In The Sand
Mila's Journey Inspired by a Dream
Éliane Radigue
Mila's Journey Inspired by a Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05nrlv8.jpglink
Mila's Journey Inspired by a Dream
Last played on
The Park
Robert Ashley
The Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Park
Last played on
She Was A Visitor
Robert Ashley
She Was A Visitor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kyw52.jpglink
She Was A Visitor
Last played on
Trouble
Robert Ashley
Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trouble
Last played on
The Goodlife
Robert Ashley
The Goodlife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Goodlife
Last played on
The Angel of Loneliness
Robert Ashley
The Angel of Loneliness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Angel of Loneliness
Last played on
Automatic Writing (Edit)
Robert Ashley
Automatic Writing (Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Automatic Writing (Edit)
Last played on
Automatic Writing (extract)
Robert Ashley
Automatic Writing (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Automatic Writing (extract)
Last played on
Alcohol
Robert Ashley
Alcohol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alcohol
Last played on
There'll Always Be An England
Jack Payne & His Orchestra
There'll Always Be An England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8qr8.jpglink
There'll Always Be An England
Last played on
The Contents of her Purse (scene 9)
Robert Ashley
The Contents of her Purse (scene 9)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Contents of her Purse (scene 9)
Last played on
There'll Always Be an England (feat. Joe Loss and His Band)
Jack Payne
There'll Always Be an England (feat. Joe Loss and His Band)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
There'll Always Be an England (feat. Joe Loss and His Band)
Last played on
Lords of the Air
his band, Robert Ashloy & Jack Payne
Lords of the Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lords of the Air
Performer
Last played on
Lords of the Air
Jack Payne & His Orchestra
Lords of the Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d8qr8.jpglink
Lords of the Air
Last played on
There'll Always Be an England
Jack Payne
There'll Always Be an England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bkbt7.jpglink
There'll Always Be an England
Last played on
