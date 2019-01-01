Christopher WolstenholmeBorn 2 December 1978
Christopher Wolstenholme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-12-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9e11992-57f5-4a9b-b59f-a6f5e2a2060c
Christopher Wolstenholme Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Tony Wolstenholme (born 2 December 1978) is an English musician. He is the bassist and backing vocalist for the rock band Muse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Wolstenholme Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist