Pierre AkendenguéBorn 25 April 1943
Pierre Akendengué
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9db5ff3-1561-4e1f-aa83-8eb04f7275eb
Pierre Akendengué Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre-Claver Akendengué (born April 25, 1943) is a musician and composer from Gabon. In 1997, he received his country's "Prix d'excellence" at the Africa Music awards in Libreville, honoring his body of work. He also serves as a cultural advisor for the government of Gabon.
La Coleur De LAfrique De Ma Chanson
Pierre Akendengué
La Coleur De LAfrique De Ma Chanson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oparapara-Para
Pierre Akendengué
Oparapara-Para
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oparapara-Para
Last played on
Rondomori
Pierre Akendengué
Rondomori
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rondomori
Last played on
Y'a qu'a Aimer
Pierre Akendengué
Y'a qu'a Aimer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y'a qu'a Aimer
Last played on
Luanda
Pierre Akendengué
Luanda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luanda
Last played on
Ma foret
Pierre Akendengué
Ma foret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ma foret
Last played on
Goree
Pierre Akendengué
Goree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goree
Last played on
