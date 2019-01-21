Caroline SpenceAlt-Country singer-songwriter
Caroline Spence
Caroline Spence Performances & Interviews
2018-02-27 Caroline Spence performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Caroline Spence - All The Beds I've Made
2018-02-27 Caroline Spence performs live for Another Country with Ricky Ross
Caroline Spence - Slow Dancer
Caroline Spence Tracks
All the Beds I've Made
I Can't Complain
Parallel Lines
Heart Of Somebody
Hickory Wind (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Hickory Wind (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Secret Garden
Softball
All The Beds I've Made (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Slow Dancer
Wishing Well
Hotel Amarillo
To Go Down
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Caroline Spence, Steve Forbert
St Andrew's in the Square, Glasgow, UK
25
Jan
2019
Caroline Spence
Òran Mór, Glasgow, UK
26
Jan
2019
Caroline Spence
Old Cinema Launderette, Sunderland, UK
27
Jan
2019
Caroline Spence, Amy Helm
The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh, UK
28
Jan
2019
Caroline Spence, Michaela Anne
The Kitchen Garden Cafe, Birmingham, UK
