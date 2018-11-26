Danielle Marie Bregoli (born March 26, 2003), also known by her stage name Bhad Bhabie (pronounced "bad baby"), is an American rapper and Internet personality. She first became known from an episode of Dr. Phil in September 2016, in which she said the phrase "cash me outside, how 'bout dat", which then became a viral video meme and catchphrase. In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her debut single "These Heaux". She subsequently signed a record deal with Atlantic Records.