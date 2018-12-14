The Paper KitesFormed 2010
The Paper Kites
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9d1d9b5-968c-486d-8a97-6077885f2ab8
The Paper Kites Biography (Wikipedia)
The Paper Kites are an indie rock-folk band from Melbourne, Australia. The band was formed in 2010 and consists of Sam Bentley, Christina Lacy, Dave Powys, Josh Bentley and Sam Rasmussen.
They have released two EPs and their debut album States was released in 2013. Their second record twelvefour was released on 28 August 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Paper Kites Tracks
Sort by
Between The Houses
The Paper Kites
Between The Houses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Between The Houses
Last played on
Bloom
The Paper Kites
Bloom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bloom
Last played on
Arms
The Paper Kites
Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arms
Last played on
Revelator Eyes
The Paper Kites
Revelator Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revelator Eyes
Last played on
Electric Indigo
The Paper Kites
Electric Indigo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electric Indigo
Last played on
The Paper Kites Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist