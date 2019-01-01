GreenskeepersFormed 1999
Greenskeepers are an indie rock/new wave band from Chicago. Their song "Lotion" is a tribute to the character Buffalo Bill, the fictional serial killer featured in the 1991 film, The Silence of the Lambs. "Lotion" also came in at #90 in the 2004 Triple J Hottest 100. Their track "Low & Sweet" was listed in British DJ John Peel's 2001 Festive Fifty. Their song "Vagabond" has been featured in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto IV on the in-game radio station "Radio Broker".
