Adnan Sami Khan (born 15 August 1971) is a singer, musician, music composer, pianist and actor. He performs Indian and western music, specially for Hindi movies. His most notable instrument is the piano. He is credited for being the first person to play Indian classical music on the piano in a style he created through the Santoor. A review in US-based Keyboard magazine described him as the fastest keyboard player in the world and called him the keyboard discovery of the nineties. As a multi-platinum recording artist, he has sold the biggest selling independent albums of all time in India. He can play over 35 musical instruments.

He was born in London to Arshad Sami Khan, a Pakistani diplomat of Pashtun origin, and Naureen, who was originally from Jammu and Kashmir state in North India. The Times of India has called him the "Sultan of Music".