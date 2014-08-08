CousinsCanadian garage rock band. Formed 2006
Cousins
2006
Cousins Biography (Wikipedia)
Cousins is a Canadian garage rock band from Halifax, Nova Scotia. They released three albums and toured in Canada and the United States.
