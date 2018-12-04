Richard Carlton
Richard Carlton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9ca9f12-d65a-4006-ac61-f6655fba0cb6
Richard Carlton Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Carlton (c. 1558 – c. 1638) was an English composer.
He graduated from Clare College, Cambridge in 1577 and was at some time Master of Choristers at Norwich Cathedral. He is known mainly for his madrigals and was a contemporary of John Wilbye.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Carlton Tracks
Sort by
Calm was the air
Richard Carlton
Calm was the air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
Calm was the air
Last played on
Richard Carlton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist