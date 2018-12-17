John Devon Roland Pertwee (7 July 1919 – 20 May 1996), known professionally as Jon Pertwee, was an English actor, comedian, entertainer and cabaret performer.

Pertwee was born into a theatrical family. After service in the Royal Navy and the Naval Intelligence Division during the Second World War, in his early career he worked as a vaudeville comedian, which included performing at the Glasgow Empire Theatre and sharing a bill with Max Wall and Jimmy James. As an actor, Pertwee appeared in many comedy roles, including four films in the Carry On series.

Pertwee became known for spending 18 years (1959–1977) playing Chief Petty Officer Pertwee (and three other roles) in the popular series The Navy Lark on BBC Radio, as well as starring on television as the Third Doctor in the science-fiction series Doctor Who between 1970 and 1974. He had further success playing the title character in the television series Worzel Gummidge from 1979 to 1981 (reprising the role from 1987 to 1989). Towards the end of his life, he maintained a close association with Doctor Who by appearing at many fan conventions related to the series and giving interviews. He also performed a one-man show called Who Is Jon Pertwee?.