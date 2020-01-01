Linda Jo Rizzo (born 1 April 1955, in New York City) is an American singer, songwriter and producer, with Italian roots, currently based in Germany. Originally from the United States, she was a photo model and studied nourishing sciences in New York. There she met Bobby Orlando and participated in his group, The Flirts, from 1983–1984. In 1984, Rizzo moved to Germany and started her own music career there.

Rizzo was the owner of an Italian music restaurant in Munich called Piazza Linda, which was sold in August 2008.