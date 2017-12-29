Hans Tutschku (born 1966) is a German composer.

He has been a member of the Ensemble for Intuitive Music Weimar since 1982. He studied composition of electronic music at the Hochschule für Musik "Carl Maria von Weber", Dresden and since 1989 has participated in several concert cycles of Karlheinz Stockhausen to study the art of the sound direction. He further studied sonology and electroacoustic composition in 1991-92 at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague (the Netherlands).

In 1994 there followed a one-year study residency at IRCAM in Paris. He taught during 1995-1996 as a guest professor of electroacoustic composition in Weimar. In 1996 he participated in composition workshops with Klaus Huber and Brian Ferneyhough. In 1997-2001 he taught electroacoustic composition at IRCAM in Paris and from 2001 to 2004 taught at the Conservatory of Montbéliard. In May 2003 he completed a doctorate (Ph.D.) with Professor Dr. Jonty Harrison at the University of Birmingham. During the spring term of 2003 he was the Edgar Varèse Guest Professor at the Technical University of Berlin.