Alan FreedBorn 15 December 1921. Died 20 January 1965
Alan Freed Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert James "Alan" Freed (December 15, 1921 – January 20, 1965) was an American disc jockey. He became internationally known for promoting the mix of blues, country, rhythm and blues music on the radio in the United States and Europe under the name of rock and roll. His career was destroyed by the payola scandal that hit the broadcasting industry in the early 1960s.
Pink Panther (Main Theme)
Intro
