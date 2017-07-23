Georg KleinBorn 1 March 1964
Georg Klein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9bb779d-dfa7-454d-8d9d-199814667b2c
Georg Klein Biography (Wikipedia)
Georg Klein (1 March 1964 in Germany) is a sound, video and media artist and composer. Based in Berlin, he also lived in Rome, Los Angeles and Istanbul.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georg Klein Tracks
Sort by
Trio For Flutes
Morton Feldman
Trio For Flutes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czfn.jpglink
Trio For Flutes
Last played on
Back to artist