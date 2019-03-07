Ingeborg Bronsart von SchellendorfBorn 24 August 1840. Died 1 June 1913
1840-08-24
Ingeborg Bronsart von Schellendorf (born Ingeborg Lena Starck, 24 August 1840 in Saint Petersburg, died 17 June 1913 in Munich) was a Swedish-German composer.
