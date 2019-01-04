Main SourceFormed 1989. Disbanded 1994
Main Source
1989
Main Source
Main Source is a Canadian/American hip hop group based in New York City/Toronto, composed of Toronto DJs and producers, Sir Scratch and K-Cut, and Queens MC and producer Large Professor. Later, MC Mikey D (also from Queens) replaced Large Professor.
Lookin' At The Front Door
Lookin' At The Front Door
Fakin' the Funk (Remix)
Fakin' the Funk (Remix)
Live At The Barbeque
Live At The Barbeque
Peace Is Not The Word To Play
Live At The BBQ
Fakin' the Funk
Fakin' the Funk
Lookin At The Door
Just Hanging Out
