Field Music are a Mercury Prize nominated English rock band from Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England, that formed in 2004, particularly active in the Wearside region. The band's core consists of brothers David Brewis and Peter Brewis, with Andrew Moore occasionally featured as keyboardist. Their line-up has at times featured members of both Maxïmo Park and The Futureheads.

