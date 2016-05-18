Field Music
2004
Field Music are a Mercury Prize nominated English rock band from Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England, that formed in 2004, particularly active in the Wearside region. The band's core consists of brothers David Brewis and Peter Brewis, with Andrew Moore occasionally featured as keyboardist. Their line-up has at times featured members of both Maxïmo Park and The Futureheads.
Field Music Performances & Interviews
- Tribute to Prince - Purple Rainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sbgdb.jpg2016-04-26T22:09:00.000ZGregory Porter and the musicians of Later... with Jools Holland pay tribute to Princehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sbgff
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
- Field Music in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dqlpb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dqlpb.jpg2016-01-06T15:53:00.000ZDavid and Peter of Field Music join 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe to chat about their new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dqlg9
Field Music in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
Field Music Tracks
Money is a Memory - Riley Session 23-01-19 (For Gideon)
A Shot To The Arm (6 Music sessiion 23 Jan 2019)
Beyond That Of Courtesy (6 Music sessiion 23 Jan 2019)
Best Kept Garden (6 Music sessiion 23 Jan 2019)
She Can Do What She Wants
She Can Do What She Wants
Count It Up
Count It Up
The Noisy Days Are Over (6 Music Session, 10 Feb 2016)
Checking On A Message (Edit)
Checking On A Message (Edit)
Goodbye To The Country
Goodbye To The Country
Let's Write a Book
Let's Write a Book
(I Keep Thinking About) A New Thing
(I Keep Thinking About) A New Thing
The Noisy Days Are Over
The Noisy Days Are Over
Count It Up (The Quay Sessions, 11th January 2018)
She Can Do What She Wants - 6 Music session 170107
It's A Good Thing (6 Music Session, 17 Oct 2016)
Clear Water (6Music Session for Marc Riley 19th Nov 2009)
A House Is Not A Home (6Music Session for Marc Riley 19th Nov 2009)
Them That Do Nothing (6Music Session for Marc Riley 19th Nov 2009)
Open Here
Open Here
Give It Lose It Take It
Give It Lose It Take It
Them That Do Nothing (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 1 Dec 2011)
Disappointed
Disappointed
A New Town
A New Town
Time In Joy
Time In Joy
Share A Pillow
Share A Pillow
24
Jan
2019
Field Music
Imperial War Museum North, Manchester, UK
31
Jan
2019
Field Music
Imperial War Museum, London, UK
6 Music Festival: 2016
Bristol
2016-02-13T09:08:20
13
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
22:00
Bristol
