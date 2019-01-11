Raul MaloBorn 7 August 1965
Raul Malo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqx9b.jpg
1965-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9ab6062-6a41-4206-aaaa-09eee3ee9126
Raul Malo Biography (Wikipedia)
Raúl Francisco Martínez-Malo Jr. (born August 7, 1965 in Miami, Florida), known professionally as Raúl Malo, is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer. He is the lead singer of country music band The Mavericks and the co-writer of many of their singles, as well as Rick Trevino's 2003 single "In My Dreams". After the disbanding of The Mavericks in the early 2000s, Malo pursued a solo career. He has also participated from 2001 in the Los Super Seven supergroup. The Mavericks re-formed in 2012 and continue to tour extensively. In 2015 they won the Americana music award for duo/group of the year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raul Malo Performances & Interviews
Raul Malo Tracks
Sort by
Moonlight Kiss
Raul Malo
Moonlight Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw4qz.jpglink
Moonlight Kiss
Last played on
I Said I Love You
Raul Malo
I Said I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
I Said I Love You
Last played on
Staying Here
Raul Malo
Staying Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Staying Here
Last played on
In The Early Morning Rain
Raul Malo
In The Early Morning Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
In The Early Morning Rain
Last played on
Lonely Hearts
Raul Malo
Lonely Hearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Lonely Hearts
Last played on
Living For Today
Raul Malo
Living For Today
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Living For Today
Last played on
Indian Love Call
Raul Malo
Indian Love Call
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Indian Love Call
Last played on
Beautiful Dreamer
Raul Malo
Beautiful Dreamer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Beautiful Dreamer
Last played on
Blue Bayou
Raul Malo
Blue Bayou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Blue Bayou
Last played on
Around the World (live)
Raul Malo
Around the World (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Around the World (live)
Last played on
Crying For You
Raul Malo
Crying For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Crying For You
Last played on
San Antonio Baby
Raul Malo
San Antonio Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
San Antonio Baby
Last played on
Around the World
Raul Malo
Around the World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Around the World
Last played on
Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
Raul Malo
Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx9b.jpglink
Playlists featuring Raul Malo
Raul Malo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist