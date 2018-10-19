Clarence Cameron WhiteBorn 10 August 1880. Died 30 June 1960
Clarence Cameron White
1880-08-10
Clarence Cameron White (August 10, 1880 – June 30, 1960) was an African-American neoromantic composer and concert violinist. Dramatic works by the composer were his best-known, such as the incidental music for the play Tambour and the opera Ouanga. During the first decades of the twentieth century, White was considered the foremost violinist of his race. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
Levee Dance, Op. 26 No. 2
Levee Dance, Op.27 no.4
Basque Folk Song
