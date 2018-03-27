Aster AwekeBorn 1959
Aster Aweke
1959
Aster Aweke Biography (Wikipedia)
Aster Aweke (Amharic: አስቴር አወቀ; born 1959) is an Ethiopian singer regarded as markable artist in Ethiopia for her 1999 album Hagere, and her 2008 album Fikir. She lives in the United States.
Aster Aweke Tracks
yehanger Tizita
Aster Aweke
yehanger Tizita
yehanger Tizita
Amelenyawi Bete
Aster Aweke
Amelenyawi Bete
Amelenyawi Bete
Tizita (Memories)
Aster Aweke
Tizita (Memories)
Tizita (Memories)
Tchewata
Aster Aweke
Tchewata
Tchewata
