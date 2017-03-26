Alex LloydAustralian singer-songwriter. Born 1 September 1974
Alex Lloyd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a99af284-6342-4609-952a-89b02a600615
Alex Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Alex Lloyd (born 19 September 1974) is an Australian singer-songwriter. His most popular album Watching Angels Mend, which includes the songs "Amazing" and "Green", was released in 2001 and went double platinum. His third album Distant Light released in 2003 featured three songs that made the Australian top 40 singles charts. He has also won two ARIA awards for "Male Artist of the Year" in 2000 and 2002.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alex Lloyd Tracks
Sort by
Hello The End
Alex Lloyd
Hello The End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello The End
Last played on
Everybody's Laughing
Alex Lloyd
Everybody's Laughing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody's Laughing
Last played on
Track unknown (Feat Jools Holland)
Alex Lloyd
Track unknown (Feat Jools Holland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black the Sun
Alex Lloyd
Black the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black the Sun
Last played on
Alex Lloyd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist