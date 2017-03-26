Alex Lloyd (born 19 September 1974) is an Australian singer-songwriter. His most popular album Watching Angels Mend, which includes the songs "Amazing" and "Green", was released in 2001 and went double platinum. His third album Distant Light released in 2003 featured three songs that made the Australian top 40 singles charts. He has also won two ARIA awards for "Male Artist of the Year" in 2000 and 2002.