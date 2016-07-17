Stephen LynchBorn 28 July 1971
Stephen Lynch
1971-07-28
Stephen Lynch Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Andrew Lynch (born July 28, 1971) is an American comedian, musician and actor who is known for his songs mocking daily life and popular culture. Lynch has released three studio albums and three live albums along with a live DVD. He has appeared in two Comedy Central Presents specials and starred in the Broadway adaptation of The Wedding Singer. Stephen released a new double-disc (Studio & Live) album, Lion, on November 13, 2012. Most recently, Stephen released a live concert video called "Hello Kalamazoo" available on Vimeo.
Stephen Lynch Tracks
It's Your Wedding Day
Stephen Lynch
It's Your Wedding Day
It's Your Wedding Day
It's Your Wedding Day
Stephen Lynch
It's Your Wedding Day
It's Your Wedding Day
She Gotta Smile (Big Fat Friend)
Stephen Lynch
She Gotta Smile (Big Fat Friend)
She Gotta Smile (Big Fat Friend)
