The ParamountsFormed September 1960. Disbanded September 1966
The Paramounts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a994bfac-6289-4554-a8db-f4cbc2a989fc
The Paramounts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Paramounts were an English beat group, based in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. They had one hit single with their cover version of "Poison Ivy", which reached #35 on the UK Singles Chart in 1964, but are primarily known as the forerunner to Procol Harum.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Paramounts Tracks
Sort by
Poison Ivy
The Paramounts
Poison Ivy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poison Ivy
Last played on
I'm The One Who Loves You
The Paramounts
I'm The One Who Loves You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turn on Your Love Light
The Paramounts
Turn on Your Love Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youve Got What I Want
The Paramounts
Youve Got What I Want
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Ribbons
The Paramounts
Blue Ribbons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Ribbons
Last played on
You Never Had It So Good
The Paramounts
You Never Had It So Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Never Had It So Good
Last played on
The Paramounts Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist