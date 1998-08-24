RobinFinnish singer Robin Packalen, b. 1998. Born 24 August 1998
Robin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a993a891-ee5a-4bc1-88f8-90e31244cd6a
Robin Biography (Wikipedia)
Robin Packalen (born 24 August 1998), better known by his stage name Robin, is a Finnish singer and teen pop artist. During his career, Robin's certified albums and singles have sold over 370,000 copies, which makes him one of the 70 best-selling artists of all-time in his country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robin Tracks
Sort by
Robin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist