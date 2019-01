Robin Packalen (born 24 August 1998), better known by his stage name Robin, is a Finnish singer and teen pop artist. During his career, Robin's certified albums and singles have sold over 370,000 copies, which makes him one of the 70 best-selling artists of all-time in his country.

