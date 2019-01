Jacob Stanczak, known professionally as Kill the Noise, is an American DJ and record producer from Rochester, New York. His collaboration with Skrillex, Fatman Scoop and Michael Angelakos, "Recess", entered the UK Singles Chart at number 57. The song is the title track from Skrillex's debut album Recess. He has performed at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), Lollapalooza and Hardfest.

