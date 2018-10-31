Kill the NoiseBorn 28 January 1981
Kill the Noise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbvxf.jpg
1981-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9930a14-8fbb-435a-ad25-f4b6cae71523
Kill the Noise Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Stanczak, known professionally as Kill the Noise, is an American DJ and record producer from Rochester, New York. His collaboration with Skrillex, Fatman Scoop and Michael Angelakos, "Recess", entered the UK Singles Chart at number 57. The song is the title track from Skrillex's debut album Recess. He has performed at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), Lollapalooza and Hardfest.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kill the Noise Tracks
Sort by
Coldhearted
Seven Lions
Coldhearted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mvb.jpglink
Coldhearted
Last played on
Ice Station Zero
Bad Company UK
Ice Station Zero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gld.jpglink
Ice Station Zero
Last played on
Lose Ya Love
Kill the Noise
Lose Ya Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Lose Ya Love
Last played on
Louder (Gammer Remix) x Mosh Pit (Acapella) (feat. Casino)
Kill the Noise
Louder (Gammer Remix) x Mosh Pit (Acapella) (feat. Casino)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Louder (Gammer Remix) x Mosh Pit (Acapella) (feat. Casino)
Rip n Dip (Kill The Noise Remix)
Getter
Rip n Dip (Kill The Noise Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356nsn.jpglink
Rip n Dip (Kill The Noise Remix)
Like A B (Kill The Noise Alternative Ending Remix)
Zomboy
Like A B (Kill The Noise Alternative Ending Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whnhr.jpglink
Like A B (Kill The Noise Alternative Ending Remix)
Lose Ya Love (Busted by Herobust)
Kill the Noise
Lose Ya Love (Busted by Herobust)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Crazy Maybe (feat. Kill the Noise & Anjulie)
Feed Me
Crazy Maybe (feat. Kill the Noise & Anjulie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Crazy Maybe (feat. Kill the Noise & Anjulie)
Last played on
Mine (Getter Remix) (feat. Bryn Christopher)
Kill the Noise
Mine (Getter Remix) (feat. Bryn Christopher)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Mine (Getter Remix) (feat. Bryn Christopher)
Last played on
I Do C (Topi Flip)
Kill the Noise
I Do C (Topi Flip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
I Do C (Topi Flip)
Last played on
Rockers (Bro Safari & UFO! Remix)
Kill the Noise
Rockers (Bro Safari & UFO! Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Rockers (Bro Safari & UFO! Remix)
Last played on
I Do (Ephwurd Remix)
Kill the Noise
I Do (Ephwurd Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
I Do (Ephwurd Remix)
Last played on
Rip N Dip
Getter
Rip N Dip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356nsn.jpglink
Rip N Dip
Last played on
Propaganda (Kill The Noise Remix)
DJ Snake
Propaganda (Kill The Noise Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06qmy8r.jpglink
Propaganda (Kill The Noise Remix)
Last played on
Spitfire Riddim (feat. twoton)
Kill the Noise
Spitfire Riddim (feat. twoton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Spitfire Riddim (feat. twoton)
Last played on
Like A B (Kill The Noise Remix)
Zomboy
Like A B (Kill The Noise Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whnhr.jpglink
Like A B (Kill The Noise Remix)
Last played on
Dolphin On Wheels (Rickyxsan Remix)
Kill the Noise
Dolphin On Wheels (Rickyxsan Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Dolphin On Wheels (Rickyxsan Remix)
Last played on
Louder (feat. R. City)
Kill the Noise
Louder (feat. R. City)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Louder (feat. R. City)
Last played on
Kill It 4 The Kids (Slander Remix)
Kill the Noise
Kill It 4 The Kids (Slander Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Kill It 4 The Kids (Slander Remix)
Last played on
Without A Trace (Kill The Noise & Virtual Riot Remix) (feat. Stalking Gia)
Kill the Noise
Without A Trace (Kill The Noise & Virtual Riot Remix) (feat. Stalking Gia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Without A Trace (Kill The Noise & Virtual Riot Remix) (feat. Stalking Gia)
Last played on
Ur Mgmt
Kill the Noise
Ur Mgmt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Ur Mgmt
Recess (Valentino Khan Remix) (feat. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos)
Skrillex
Recess (Valentino Khan Remix) (feat. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Recess (Valentino Khan Remix) (feat. Fatman Scoop & Michael Angelakos)
I Do
Kill the Noise
I Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
I Do
Kill It 4 The Kids (Nom De Strip Remix)
Kill the Noise
Kill It 4 The Kids (Nom De Strip Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Kill It 4 The Kids (Nom De Strip Remix)
Last played on
Mine
Kill the Noise
Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Mine
Last played on
Shell Shocked (feat. Kill the Noise & Madsonik)
Juicy J
Shell Shocked (feat. Kill the Noise & Madsonik)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p029g2wp.jpglink
Shell Shocked (feat. Kill the Noise & Madsonik)
Last played on
Right On Time (Alex Young Remix) (feat. 12th Planet & Kill the Noise)
Skrillex
Right On Time (Alex Young Remix) (feat. 12th Planet & Kill the Noise)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Right On Time (Alex Young Remix) (feat. 12th Planet & Kill the Noise)
Last played on
F*** Ur Mgmt
Kill the Noise
F*** Ur Mgmt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
F*** Ur Mgmt
Last played on
Without A Trace (feat. Stalking Gia)
Kill the Noise
Without A Trace (feat. Stalking Gia)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbvxf.jpglink
Without A Trace (feat. Stalking Gia)
Last played on
Right on Time (Sente Flip)
12th Planet
Right on Time (Sente Flip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4j6.jpglink
Right on Time (Sente Flip)
Last played on
Kill the Noise Links
Back to artist