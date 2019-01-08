Ryan Thomas Gosling (born November 12, 1980) is a Canadian actor and musician. He began his career as a child star on the Disney Channel's The Mickey Mouse Club (1993–1995), and went on to appear in other family entertainment programs, including Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1995) and Goosebumps (1996). His first starring film role was as a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer (2001), and he went on to star in several independent films, including Murder by Numbers (2002), The Slaughter Rule (2002), and The United States of Leland (2003).

Gosling gained wider recognition in 2004 with a leading role in the commercially successful romance The Notebook. For playing a drug-addicted teacher in Half Nelson (2006), he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, and for playing a socially inept loner in Lars and the Real Girl (2007), he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. After a three-year acting hiatus, Gosling starred in the marital drama Blue Valentine (2010), earning him a second Golden Globe nomination. Gosling co-starred in three mainstream films in 2011, the romantic comedy-drama Crazy, Stupid, Love, the political drama The Ides of March, and the neo-noir crime thriller Drive, and received two more Golden Globe nominations. His directorial debut, Lost River, was released to poor reviews in 2014. Greater success came to Gosling when he starred in five critically acclaimed films: the financial comedy-drama The Big Short (2015), the neo-noir black comedy The Nice Guys (2016), the musical romantic comedy-drama La La Land (2016), the neo-noir science fiction Blade Runner 2049 (2017), and the biopic First Man (2018). For La La Land, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and received a second Oscar nomination.