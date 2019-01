Michael Carr (11 March 1905 – 16 September 1968), real name Maurice Alfred Cohen, was a British popular music composer and lyricist born in Leeds. He is best remembered for the song "South of the Border (Down Mexico Way)", written with Jimmy Kennedy for the 1939 film of the same name.

