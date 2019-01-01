Govind MenonComposer, singer, and violinist in Malayalam and Tamil films.
Govind Menon
Govind Vasantha (formerly Govind Menon) is an Indian composer, singer, and violinist who works in Malayalam and Tamil films. He is one of the founding members of the musical band Thaikkudam Bridge, in which he is a vocalist and violinist.
