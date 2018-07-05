Gwilym SimcockBorn 24 February 1981
1981-02-24
Gwilym Simcock (born 24 February 1981) is a British pianist and composer working in both jazz and classical music, and often blurring the boundaries of the two.
Simcock was chosen as one of the 1000 Most Influential People in London by the Evening Standard. He was featured on the front cover of the August 2007 issue of the UK's leading Jazz journal Jazzwise Magazine.
- Gwilym Simcock speaks to Jamie Cullumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z2hbz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01z2hbz.jpg2014-05-14T12:52:00.000ZBritish musician Gwilym Simcock chats to Jamie about his career in jazz.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01z2hc4
Gwilym Simcock speaks to Jamie Cullum
Gwilym Simcock Tracks
Another Source / Tarddle Arall
Kizzy Crawford
Birdsong Chorale
Gwilym Simcock
Another Source
Sinfonia Cymru
Lost Romance
Gwilym Simcock
Where We Came From / Ble y Daethom
Kizzy Crawford
Where We Came From
Kizzy Crawford
Deux Conversations avec Monsieur Croche Pt 2
Gwilym Simcock
Deux Conversations avec Monsieur Croche Pt 1
Gwilym Simcock
Children's Corner Suite Mvt. 6 - Golliwog's Cakewalk
Gwilym Simcock
Children's Corner Suite Mvt. 5 - The Little Shepherd
Gwilym Simcock
Children's Corner Suite Mvt. 4 - The Snow is Dancing
Gwilym Simcock
Children's Corner Suite Mvt. 3 - Serenade for the Doll
Gwilym Simcock
Children's Corner Suite Mvt. 2 - Jimbo's Lullaby
Gwilym Simcock
Children's Corner Suite Mvt. 1 - Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum
Gwilym Simcock
Birdsong (Introduction)
Gwilym Simcock
Improvisation on a 'plain-chant like' melody
Gwilym Simcock
My foolish heart - song
Victor Young
Chorale
Trish Clowes
Columns
Gwilym Simcock
Pfeiffer and the Whales
Trish Clowes
It Could have been a simple goodbye
Mike Walker
Industrial (for Alan) from "Move!"
Gwilym Simcock
I prefer the gorgeous freedom - 3rd movement Innisfree
Sianed Jones & Gwilym Simcock
Time and Tide
Gwilym Simcock
These are the good days
Gwilym Simcock
Wachet auf
Gwilym Simcock
'There's a boat that's leaving soon for New York' from Porgy and Bess
Gwilym Simcock
Renaissance Refrain
Gwilym Simcock
The Great Deceiver
Gwilym Simcock
Ever After
The Impossible Gentlemen
Who Stole the Tarts?
Gwilym Simcock
Black Coffee
Gwilym Simcock
Two Hands
Gwilym Simcock
A Kind of Red
Gwilym Simcock
Everyones Song But My Own
Gwilym Simcock
Antics
Gwilym Simcock
28
Feb
2019
Gwilym Simcock
University of Sheffield, Sheffield, UK
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Manchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh8mxj
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2014-10-05T09:41:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025x49r.jpg
5
Oct
2014
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Manchester
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Birmingham
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em5wrz
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
2014-10-04T09:41:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025wt49.jpg
4
Oct
2014
Desert Island Discs: Desert Island Discs in Birmingham
Symphony Hall, Birmingham
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 18 - New Generation Artists
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebbgwh
Cadogan Hall
2009-08-31T09:41:08
31
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 18 - New Generation Artists
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epw5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-09T09:41:08
9
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
