Bertram Luard-SelbyBorn 12 February 1853. Died 26 December 1918
Bertram Luard-Selby
Bertram Luard-Selby Biography (Wikipedia)
Bertram Luard-Selby (12 February 1853 – 26 December 1918) was an English composer and cathedral organist. As an organist, he served in Salisbury Cathedral and Rochester Cathedral. As a composer, he wrote prolifically for the church, the concert-hall and the theatre.
