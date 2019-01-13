Leroy CarrBorn 27 March 1905. Died 29 April 1935
Leroy Carr
1905-03-27
Leroy Carr Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy Carr (March 27, 1905 – April 29, 1935) was an American blues singer, songwriter and pianist who developed a laid-back, crooning technique and whose popularity and style influenced such artists as Nat King Cole and Ray Charles. He first became famous for "How Long, How Long Blues", released by Vocalion Records in 1928.
Leroy Carr Tracks
When The Sun Goes Down
Leroy Carr
When The Sun Goes Down
When The Sun Goes Down
How Long, How Long Blues
Scrapper Blackwell
How Long, How Long Blues
How Long, How Long Blues
Carried Water For The Elephant
Leroy Carr
Carried Water For The Elephant
Carried Water For The Elephant
Papa's On The Housetop
Leroy Carr
Papa's On The Housetop
Papa's On The Housetop
Midnight Hour Blues
Leroy Carr
Midnight Hour Blues
Midnight Hour Blues
When The Sun Goes Down
Leroy Carr
When The Sun Goes Down
When The Sun Goes Down
