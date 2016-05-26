Chad HoopesViolinist. Born 1994
Chad Hoopes
1994
Chad Hoopes Tracks
Violin Concerto in E minor Op.64: 3rd movement; Allegro molto vivace
Felix Mendelssohn
Telemann - Fantasy no. 9 for violin
Georg Philipp Telemann
Michael Daugherty - Fire and Blood for violin and orchestra
Michael Daugherty
Gigue from Partita No. 3
Chad Hoopes
No. 35 from 44 Duos
Millie Ashton & Chad Hoopes
Performer
Violin concerto: 2nd movement; Chaconne: Body through which the dream flows
John Adams
Orchestra
Concerto for violin and orchestra
Chad Hoopes
