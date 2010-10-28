Kingdom Come is an American/German heavy metal/hard rock band formed in 1987, and which split up twice (1989–1990 and again from 2016 to 2018). The band was fronted by Lenny Wolf (born as Frank Wöllschlager), who was their singer until their hiatus in 2016. No constant members of Kingdom Come remain, though they currently feature four of their original members—guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny "JB" Frank and drummer James Kottak—who were out of the band from 1989 to 2018. Their current singer is Keith St John, who replaced Wolf in 2018. The group's 1988 debut album, Kingdom Come, is to date their most internationally popular and biggest selling recording.