Kingdom ComeGerman–American heavy metal band. Formed 1987. Disbanded 11 August 2016
Kingdom Come
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a9859125-d2c2-498e-a20b-b98dff2957a4
Kingdom Come Biography (Wikipedia)
Kingdom Come is an American/German heavy metal/hard rock band formed in 1987, and which split up twice (1989–1990 and again from 2016 to 2018). The band was fronted by Lenny Wolf (born as Frank Wöllschlager), who was their singer until their hiatus in 2016. No constant members of Kingdom Come remain, though they currently feature four of their original members—guitarists Danny Stag and Rick Steier, bassist Johnny "JB" Frank and drummer James Kottak—who were out of the band from 1989 to 2018. Their current singer is Keith St John, who replaced Wolf in 2018. The group's 1988 debut album, Kingdom Come, is to date their most internationally popular and biggest selling recording.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kingdom Come Tracks
Sort by
Get It On
Kingdom Come
Get It On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get It On
Last played on
Kingdom Come Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist