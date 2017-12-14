Dmitry Almazov (Russian: Дми́трий Алма́зов,; born 11 March 1982 in Moscow), mostly known by his stage name Bobina is a Russian trance DJ, record producer and radio host. He hosts a radio show called "Russia Goes Clubbing". He has releases on the worlds top record labels such as Ministry of Sound, Perfecto, Armada, and Nebula. He has gained global popularity over the years and received support from top artists like Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Ferry Corsten, and many others.