BobinaAka Dmitry Almazov. Born 11 March 1982
Bobina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a975f287-1633-4268-8e38-f6f6398bf092
Bobina Biography (Wikipedia)
Dmitry Almazov (Russian: Дми́трий Алма́зов,; born 11 March 1982 in Moscow), mostly known by his stage name Bobina is a Russian trance DJ, record producer and radio host. He hosts a radio show called "Russia Goes Clubbing". He has releases on the worlds top record labels such as Ministry of Sound, Perfecto, Armada, and Nebula. He has gained global popularity over the years and received support from top artists like Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Ferry Corsten, and many others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobina Tracks
Sort by
Go Get Vodka
Bobina
Go Get Vodka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go Get Vodka
Last played on
Invisible Touch (Ferry Corsten Mix)
Bobina
Invisible Touch (Ferry Corsten Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bobina Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist