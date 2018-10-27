Tahuna BreaksFormed January 2005
Tahuna Breaks
2005-01
Tahuna Breaks Biography (Wikipedia)
Tahuna Breaks was a band from New Zealand that formed in Auckland in January 2005. The band was named after Tahuna Street where they had their first jam. Their musical style incorporated elements of reggae, soul and electro funk music.
Tahuna Breaks Tracks
Empower Me
Funky Mama (Jayl Funk Edit)
