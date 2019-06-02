Ian LavenderActor. Born 16 February 1946
Ian Lavender
Ian Lavender Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Ian Lavender (born 16 February 1946) is an English stage, film and television actor. He is known for his role as Private Pike in the BBC comedy series Dad's Army. He and Frank Williams are the last surviving major cast members.
