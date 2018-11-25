Jon Boden Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Boden (born 17 March 1977) is a singer, composer and musician, best known as lead singer and main arranger of Bellowhead. His first instrument is the fiddle and he is a leading proponent of "English traditional fiddle style" and also of "fiddle singing", both of which he employed in Bellowhead, in the duo Spiers & Boden, and previously as a member of Eliza Carthy’s Ratcatchers.
To date Jon Boden has been the recipient of 11 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, more than any other musician.
Boden also fronts his own band the Remnant Kings, put together in 2009 to perform his post-apocalyptic song cycle Songs From The Floodplain. He has also made contributions to many other albums as a fiddler, singer and guitarist, most notably two albums with Fay Hield & The Hurricane Party.
In 2010 he launched an ambitious project to record and deliver A Folk Song A Day on line, aiming to inspire others to build a repertoire of songs and engage in social singing. All 365 songs are now available on iTunes, Spotify and YouTube, as well as on the www.afolksongaday.com website.
- Folk star Jon Boden enchants with a hauntingly beautiful fireside balladhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058lbk8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058lbk8.jpg2017-07-13T17:10:00.000ZFormer Bellowhead front man Jon Boden gives a sneak preview of his forthcoming album, performing 'Fires of Midnight' live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058l9py
Folk star Jon Boden enchants with a hauntingly beautiful fireside ballad
- Listen to Jon Boden in session for World on 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c8zwq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c8zwq.jpg2016-10-17T10:02:00.000ZFormer Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden performs solo on World on 3https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c90dw
Listen to Jon Boden in session for World on 3
- Folksinger Jon Boden performs All Hang Down as he begins his first ever solo tourhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044bnht.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044bnht.jpg2016-08-11T12:18:00.000ZThe 11-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Winner performs live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044bnjv
Folksinger Jon Boden performs All Hang Down as he begins his first ever solo tour
Jon Boden Tracks
Sort by
All The Stars Are Coming Out Tonight
Under Their Breath
Beating the Bounds
The Weaver's Daughter
Pretty Nancy
Wrong Side Of Town
Bee Sting
Jordan (Biggest Weekend)
Beesting (Biggest Weekend)
Rose in June (Biggest Weekend)
Ten Thousand Miles Away
Hail, Hail the First of May
Adieu Sweet Lovely Nancy
How Long Will I Love You
All The Stars
Fires of Midnight
Moths In The Gaslight
Fires of Midnight (Live)
Bee Sting (live)
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
