John OgdonBorn 27 January 1937. Died 1 August 1989
1937-01-27
John Andrew Howard Ogdon (27 January 1937 – 1 August 1989) was an English pianist and composer.
Jamaican Rumba
Jamaican Rumba
Liebesträume (Notturno No 3 in A flat major)
Franz Liszt
Piano Concerto no. 2 in C minor Op. 18: iii. Allegro Scherzando
Sergei Rachmaninov
Opus Clavicembalisticum
Kaikhosru Shapurji Sorabji
Étude de concert, Op 35 No 2, 'Automne'
Cécile Louise Chaminade
The Carnival of the Animals (Finale)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Elephant (Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Concerto Symphonique No 4 (Scherzo)
Henry Litolff
Prelude in G major, Op 32 No 5
Sergei Rachmaninov
Petite Suite - Ballet
Claude Debussy
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op 84
Edward Elgar
BK 130518 Busoni Turandot's Frauengemach - Elegy no. 4
Ferruccio Busoni
Rustle of Spring, Op 32 No 3
Christian Sinding
Piano Sonata No.14 in C Sharp Minor Op.27 No.2, 'Moonlight', iii. Presto Agitato
Ludwig van Beethoven
Jeux d'enfants, Op 22 (Saute-mouton)
Georges Bizet
Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2 in F major, Op.102 - 1st movement: Allegro
Dmitri Shostakovich
Carnival of the Animals (Fossils)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
3 Pieces Op.18
Alexander Goehr
Quintet in A minor Op.84: 1st movement
Edward Elgar
Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 84 (Movement I)
Edward Elgar
Study in C sharp minor, Op 2 No 1
Alexander Scriabin
Mephisto Waltz No 1
Franz Liszt
Serenade
Edward Elgar
Fur Elise
Polonaise No 2 in E major
Franz Liszt
Five Pieces for Piano op 2
Peter Maxwell Davies
The Girl with the Flaxen Hair
Liebestraum
Reminiscences on Simon Boccanegra
Franz Liszt
Venezia e Napoli: Tarantella, S.162 No.3
Franz Liszt
Henri Dutilleux
Etudes-Tableaux Op.39 No.6
Sergei Rachmaninov
Jeux d'Enfants, Op. 22
Georges Bizet
Nocturne in E Flat
Frédéric Chopin
Dante Sonata
Franz Liszt
Fantasie-Impromptu In C Sharp Minor
Frédéric Chopin
Polonaise No6 in a Flat
Variations on B.A.C.H.
Jean Coulthard
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1987-07-29T09:29:37
29
Jul
1987
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1985: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-31T09:29:37
31
Jul
1985
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-13T09:29:37
13
Sep
1983
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-02T09:29:37
2
Sep
1972
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 55 - Last Night of the Proms 1971
Royal Albert Hall
1971-09-18T09:29:37
18
Sep
1971
Royal Albert Hall
