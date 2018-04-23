Myka 9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/a972372a-6d87-4b21-8f5c-5ba6e2d640b0
Myka 9 Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Troy, better known by his stage name Myka 9, is a rapper and producer from Los Angeles, California. He is a member of Freestyle Fellowship, Haiku D'Etat and Magic Heart Genies. Known for years as Mikah Nine, he changed the spelling to Myka Nyne with the release of A Work in Progress in 2003. Since Magic Heart Genies' album Heartifact in 2008, he has been credited as Myka 9.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Myka 9 Tracks
Sort by
Rhythm Method (feat. Myka 9)
Cut Chemist
Rhythm Method (feat. Myka 9)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n3r76.jpglink
Rhythm Method (feat. Myka 9)
Last played on
Back to artist